Galway Senior Camogie Team Named To Face Offaly This Evening

The Galway team to take on Offaly in the Liberty Insurance Senior Championship this evenin in Lusmagh at 5pm has been named.



1. Sarah Healy (St. Thomas)

2. Shauna Healy (Ardrahan)

3. Sarah Dervan [C] (Mullagh)

4. Heather Cooney (St. Thomas)

5. Tara Kenny (Sarsfields)

6. Emma Helebert (Ballibderreen)

7. Lorraine Ryan (Killimordaly/Kiltullagh)

8. Anne Marie Starr (Killimor)

9. Aoife Donohue (Mullagh)

10. Niamh Kilkenny (Pearses)

11. Teeny Cormican (Cappataggle)

12. Niamh Hanniffy (Oranmore/Maree)

13. Carrie Dolan (Clarinbridge)

14. Ailish O’Reilly (Oranmore/Maree)

15. Noreen Coen.

Following last weekend’s defeat at the hands of Kilkenny, victory this evening would set a positive trend ahead of the next round of games against Limerick and Wexford in the group stages.