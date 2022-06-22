Galway Senior Camogie Team look to keep their unbeaten run going on Saturday away to Antrim

The Galway Camogie team will be heading into Saturday’s penultimate group game of the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Championships knowing that a win against Antrim will at the very least see them in the All-Ireland Quarter Final.

Cathal Murray’s side are currently joint top of Group 2 alongside Kilkenny and wins for both teams this weekend will set up a final group game with the winners going directly into the All-Ireland Semi-Final.

Galway manager Cathal Murray spoke to Tommy Devane ahead of Saturday’s game.

Throw in on Saturday in Dunloy is at 4pm with Kilkenny’s game with Offaly throwing in at 2pm in Nowlan Park.