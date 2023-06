Galway maintained their 100 percent record against Cork this year to record a 1-12 to 0-12 triumph in their first Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior championship Group 1 tie at Kenny Park, Athenry on Saturday.

Here is the commentary from Tommy Devane and Imelda Hobbins

Tommy has the Full Time Report

After the game, Tommy spoke to Galway Manager Cathal Murray

Tommy also spoke to the player of the match Carrie Dolan