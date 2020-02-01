Galway Senior Camogie Team Announced For League Opener

Galway senior camogie manager Cathal Murray as named his starting 15 for their opening tie National League fixture against Dublin on Sunday.

The Division One champions show three changes from the side that beat Kilkenny in last year’s All-Ireland Final as Siobhan Gardiner, Ann Marie Starr and Rebecca Hennelly come into the starting 15.

The team in full:

Sarah Healy in goal;

A full back line of Shauna Healy, Sarah Dervan and Heather Cooney;

Lorraine Ryan, Emma Helebert and Siobhan Gardiner are the half backs;

Aoife Donohue partners Ann Marie Starr in midfield;

Caitriona Cormican, Rebecca Hennelly and Niamh Kilkenny are on the 40.

And an inside line of Carrie Dolan, Niamh Hanniffy and Ailish O’Reilly.

That game throws in in Blanchardstown tomorrow at 2pm.