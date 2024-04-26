Galway senior and minor Hurling teams named for weekend Leinster Championship games

There are four changes on the Galway senior hurling team for Sunday’s Leinster Championship clash with Kilkenny in Pearse Stadium (2 pm). Cianan Fahy, David Burke, Brian Concannon and Conor Whelan start with Adrian Tuohey, Donal O’Shea, John Cooney and Declan McLaughlin making way. Cianan Fahy missed the win over Carlow due to illness, while David Burke and Conor Whelan came on last Sunday. This will be Brian Concannon’s first start of 2024. He starts at wing forward, with Cianan Fahy at wing-back, David Burke at midfield and captain Conor Whelan at right corner forward. Johnny Glynn is included in the match day 26. The game will be live on Galway Bay FM.

Galway v Kilkenny: Darach Fahy, Jack Grealish, Daithi Burke, Fintan Burke, Sean Linnane, Padraic Mannion, Cianan Fahy, Ronan Glennon, David Burke, Gavin Lee, Tom Monaghan, Brian Concannon, Conor Whelan, Conor Cooney, Cathal Mannion. Subs: Eanna Murphy, Darren Morrissey, Adrian Tuohey, Gearoid McInerney, Tiernan Killeen, John Cooney, Donal O’Shea, Evan Niland, Joseph Cooney, Jason Flynn, Jonathan Glynn

The Galway minor team to play Dublin in their second-round game in the Leinster championship has been announced. There are two changes to the side that were beaten by Kilkenny last time out with Rhys O’Connor and Eamonn McGlynn starting in place of Conor Murray and Stephen Keane respectively. There are also a number of positional changes the most notable seeing Gavin Maher at cornerback while Brian Callanan is selected at corner forward. Galway began their campaign with a defeat to Kilkenny last weekend while Dublin had three points to spare over Wexford in their opening game. This Saturday’s game throws in at 2 pm in Parnell Park and it is live on Galway Bay FM.

The Galway Minor team in full is:

1. Sean Kelly (St.Thomas’) 2. Cathal Maloney (Ballygar)- captain 3. Dara Burke (Kinvara) 4. Gavin Maher (Loughrea) 5. Brendan Fox (Carnmore) 6. Jonah Donnellan (Padraig Pearses) 7. Rhys O’Connor (Kinvara) 8. Eoghan Mulleady (Kilconieron) 9. Seán Moran (Castlegar) 10. Ciarán Leen (Craughwell) 11. Ronan Murphy (Clarinbridge) 12. Eamonn McGlynn (Kilconieron) 13. Brian Callanan (Ardrahan) 14. Ronan Cahalan (Killimordaly) 15. Cillian Roche (Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough)

16. Oisin O’Connell (Castlegar) 17. Conor Murray (Portumna) 18. Robert Burke (Kilconieron) 19. Nathan Rodgers (Kinvara) 20. Stephen Keane (Kilconieron) 21. Jamie Ryan (Tynagh-Abbey/Duniry) 22. Mikey Maher (Loughrea) 23. Cathal Duffy (Craughwell) 24. Jack Shaughnessy (Loughrea) 25. Frank Burke (Athenry) 26. Seán O’Loughlin (Michael Cusacks) 27. Louis Keary (Kilconieron) 28. Cian O’Loughlin (Michael Cusacks) 29. Eoin Hannon (Athenry) 30. Oscar Fitzpatrick (Clarinbridge) 31. Aodhan McDonagh (Athenry) 32. Dara Zimmerer (Craughwell) 33. Shay Brady (Athenry) 34. Lee Murphy (Loughrea) 35. Dylan Melia (Oranmore/Maree) 36. Harry Holmes (Ballygar) #gbfmsports