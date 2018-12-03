Galway Senior And Intermediate Hurling Club All Stars Named For 2018

The 2018 Senior and Intermediate Club All-Stars in Hurling sponsored by McCarthys of Kilbeacanty were announced this evening on Over The Line with the function taking place in McCarthys on January the 5th. In the Senior Team, county Champions St Thomas have six selected with Cappataggle three and two each for Clarinbridge, Liam Mellows and Sarsfields.

County Intermediate Hurling Champions Oranmore/Maree dominate the Intermediate Team selection with six with three for Kilconieron, two each for Rahoon/Newcastle and Meelick/Eyrecourt and one each for Kinvara and Annaghdown.

Senior CLUB ALL STARS Hurling Team of the Year 2018 Sponsored by McCarthy’s of Kilbeacanty

1 Aaron Bindon Clarinbridge

2 David Collins Liam Mellows

3 James Garvey Cappataggle

4 David Sherry St Thomas

5 Shane Cooney St Thomas

6 Paul Claffey Cappataggle

7 Fintan Burke St Thomas

8 Sean Kilduff Clarinbridge

9 Joseph Cooney Sarsfields

10 Tadhg Haran Liam Mellows

11 Darragh Burke St Thomas

12 Eanna Burke St Thomas

13 Jarlath Mannion Cappataggle

14 Conor Cooney St Thomas

15 Kevin Cooney Sarsfields

Joseph Cooney, Conor Cooney, Eanna Burke and Tadhg Haran pick up their 3rd award

Fintan Burke, Shane Cooney, Darragh Burke, Paul Claffey and David Collins are named on the Club All Star Team of the Year for the second time. The remainder of the team are being honoured for the first time.

Co Champions St Thomas have 6 representatives.

There are three sets of brothers selected – Joseph Cooney & Kevin Cooney, Darragh & Eanna Burke and Shane & Conor Cooney.

Intermediate CLUB ALL STARS Hurling Team of the Year 2018 Sponsored by McCarthy’s of Kilbeacanty

1 Brian Kelly Rahoon/Newcastle

2 Sean Bannon Oranmore/Maree

3 Martin Ryan Kilconieron

4 Colin Hanbury Rahoon/Newcastle

5 Paul Uniacke Kilconieron

6 Gearoid McInerney Oranmore/Maree

7 Conor Caulfield Kilconieron

8 Michael Larkin Meelick/Eyrecourt

9 Ross Malone Oranmore/Maree

10 John Fleming Meelick/Eyrecourt

11 Conor Whelan Kinvara

12 Niall Burke Oranmore/Maree

13 Sean McInerney Oranmore/Maree

14 Padraic Keane Oranmore/Maree

15 Niall Kinneen Annaghdown

Conor Whelan is winning his 4th award, with Brian Kelly and Niall Burke being honoured for the third time.

Sean Bannon, Gearoid McInerney, Micheal Larkin and Sean McInerney are receiving their 2nd awards.

County Champions Oranmore Maree have 6 players on the team

Niall Kinneen becomes Annaghdown’s first Award winner

Brothers Gearoid & Sean McInerney are selected