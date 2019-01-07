Galway Senior and Intermediate Club All Stars Hurling Teams of the Year Awards

The Galway Senior & Intermediate CLUB ALL STARS Hurling Teams of the Year 2017 and 2018, sponsored by McCarthy’s Kilbeacanty, were presented at a very well attended function in Kilbeacanty on Saturday last.

Hurling Committee Chairman Micheal Larkin made presentations to all the various referees who handled County Finals throughout the year.

The Liam Shields U-21 Player of Year was Fintan Burke of St Thomas. Fintan captained Galway to the historic first ever Leinster U21 title while he also starred as St Thomas won the County Senior Championship. Special Guest Joe Connolly made the Presentation

The Niall Donoghue Senior player of Year award was won by Padraig Mannion. Padraig, who was nominated for the hurler of the year award, won his second All Star in 2018 and was also named the Daily Star Hurler of the Year. Padraig was presented with his award by Kilbeacanty Chairman Justin Fahey, Francie & Shane Donoghue.

The Josie Gallagher Award was presented to Ardrahan Clubman Tom O ‘Doherty. Tom, a native of Limerick, moved to Galway and taught in Ballyglass NS for many years and has been involved in Cumann Na mBunscol & Coiste Iomana for years. He has served Galway GAA with distinction. The award was presented by Mrs Maise Gallagher.

Joe Connolly made the Team of the Year presentations of the Club All Star Intermediate Teams of 2017 & 2018 and then to the Club All Star Senior Teams of 20187 & 2018 as a must successful night concluded.