Galway Senior and Intermediate Camogie Teams Named To Face Limerick and Laois

The Galway Senior and Intermediate Camogie teams to face Limerick and Laois in their Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Championship opening games on Saturday have been named.

Galway face Laois in the All-Ireland Intermediate Championship in Duggan Park at 12noon with the Senior beginning the defence of their All-Ireland title on Saturday afternoon at home to Limerick in Pearse Stadium at 3.30pm.

The Galway Senior Team will be captained once again by Sarah Dervan with Shauna Healy as Vice Captain.

The Team and subs are….

Sarah Healy Shauna Healy (vc) Sarah Dervan (c) Heather Cooney Roisin Black Emma Helebert Dervla Higgins Rachael Hanniffy Niamh Kilkenny Niamh Hanniffy Rebecca Hennelly Aoife Donohue Carrie Dolan Ailish O’Reilly Catherine Finnerty Fiona Ryan Tara Kenny Siobhan Gardiner Maria Cooney Ciara Donohue Ciara Murphy Aine Keane Sarah Spellman Orlaith McGrath Niamh McPeake Sabina Rabbitte Siobhan McGrath

The Galway Intermediate team will be captained by Lisa Casserly with Tegan Canning as Vice Captain

The Galway Intermediate team and subs are..