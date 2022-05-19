Galway Senior and Intermediate Camogie Teams Named To Face Limerick and Laois

Galway celebrate after winning the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Division 1 Final earlier this year. ©INPHO/Lorraine O’Sullivan

The Galway Senior and Intermediate Camogie teams to face Limerick and Laois in their Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Championship opening games on Saturday have been named.

Galway face Laois in the All-Ireland Intermediate Championship in Duggan Park at 12noon with the Senior beginning the defence of their All-Ireland title on Saturday afternoon at home to Limerick in Pearse Stadium at 3.30pm.

The Galway Senior Team will be captained once again by Sarah Dervan with Shauna Healy as Vice Captain.

The Team and subs are….

  1. Sarah Healy
  2. Shauna Healy (vc)
  3. Sarah Dervan (c)
  4. Heather Cooney
  5. Roisin Black
  6. Emma Helebert
  7. Dervla Higgins
  8. Rachael Hanniffy
  9. Niamh Kilkenny
  10. Niamh Hanniffy
  11. Rebecca Hennelly
  12. Aoife Donohue
  13. Carrie Dolan
  14. Ailish O’Reilly
  15. Catherine Finnerty
  16. Fiona Ryan
  17. Tara Kenny
  18. Siobhan Gardiner
  19. Maria Cooney
  20. Ciara Donohue
  21. Ciara Murphy
  22. Aine Keane
  23. Sarah Spellman
  24. Orlaith McGrath
  25. Niamh McPeake
  26. Sabina Rabbitte
  27. Siobhan McGrath

The Galway Intermediate team will be captained by Lisa Casserly with Tegan Canning as Vice Captain

The Galway Intermediate team and subs are..

  1. Fiona Ryan
  2. Ciara Hickey
  3. Sarah Lyons
  4. Emma Madden
  5. Katie Anna Porter
  6. Lisa Casserly (c)
  7. Katie Manning
  8. Eva Gilmore
  9. Jennifer Hughes
  10. Tegan Canning (vc)
  11. Laura Kelly
  12. Laura Loughnane
  13. Niamh McInerney
  14. Cora Kenny
  15. Katie Gilchrist
  16. N/A
  17. Caoimhe Starr
  18. Tara Lawrence
  19. Caoimhe Reidy
  20. Alannah Kelly
  21. Aisling Donnellan
  22. Ally Hesnan
  23. Megan Gannon
  24. Siobhan Divilly
  25. Olwen Rabbitte
  26. Grainne O’Neill
  27. Chloe Farragher
  28. Elaine Dolphin
  29. Shannon Corcoran
  30. Catherine Hanley
  31. Tara Ruttledge
  32. Sinead Coleman

