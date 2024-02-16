Galway Senior and Intermediate Camogie Teams Named for National League Games in Clare

Galway’s senior camogie team make their first 2024 appearance on Saturday (17th February) when they travel to Clare in Division 1A of the Very National League.

Cathal Murray’s side are going for three spring titles in succession and feature four debutants – Laura Freeney, Ava Crowe, Katie Manning and Ally Hesnan.

The senior team play Clare in Division 1A on Saturday at 2pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

The intermediates throw in against the Banner in Division 2B on Saturday at 11.45am.

During the week, Tommy spoke to Galway senior manager Cathal Murray.

