Galway Senior and Intermediate Camogie Teams look ahead to weekend’s All-Ireland Semi-Finals

The countdown is well and truly underway to the Weekend’s All-Ireland Camogie Semi-Finals in Minor, Intermediate and Senior.

On Saturday at 1.30, the Galway Minor Camogie team face Kilkenny in the All-Ireland Semi-Final at Abbotstown.

Later that evening, the Galway Intermediate team are in Clones to face Antrim in the All-Ireland Semi-Final with that game throwing in at 5pm.

Then on Sunday, Croke Park is the venue for the All-Ireland Senior Semi-Final between Galway and Tipperary with throw in at 2pm.

Cathal Murray is the manager of both the Senior and Intermediate teams and he spoke to Tommy Devane..

