Galway See Off Tipperary And Book Place In All-Ireland Senior Camogie Final

Galway’s Senior Camogie team are back in an All-Ireland Final for the second year running after seeing off Tipperary in the Semi-Final played in Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Saturday afternoon. while it may not have been a high scoring game, it was full of incident and it took an outstanding rearguard action by the Galway backs led by Player of the Match Sarah Dervan.

Tommy Devane reports

After the game, Tommy spoke to Galway Captain Sarah Dervan and Galway Manager Cathal Murray.

Galway will play Kilkenny in a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland Final after Kilkenny beat Cork today by 2-10 to 1-11.

SCORERS FOR GALWAY: C Dolan 1-3 (0-1 f, 0-1 45); O McGrath, S McGrath (1 45, 1 pen) 0-2 each; A O’Reilly, R Hennelly, N Hanniffy, N Kilkenny 0-1 each

SCORERS FOR TIPPEARRY: C Devane 0-6(4fs); R Howard, S Fryday 0-1 each

GALWAY: Sarah Healy, Shauna Healy, S Dervan, H Cooney, E Helebert, S Gardiner, T Kenny, N Kilkenny, A Donohue, C Dolan, C Cormican, R Hennelly, A O’Reilly, N Hanniffy, O McGrath. Subs: S McGrath for Hennelly (45), S Spellman for Dolan (51), N Coen for Donohue (60)

TIPPERARY: Á Slattery, J A Burke, M Ryan, E Loughman, M Eviston, A McGrath, C Quirke, N Treacy, K Kennedy, J Kelly, R Howard, S Fryday, G O’Brien, C Devan, M Campion. Subs: S Quirke for Devane (5-5), S Quirke for Kelly (49), C McIntyre for Campion (49), C Maher for Treacy (55), K Blair for Fryday (60)

REFEREE: Ray Kelly (Kildare)