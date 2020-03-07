Galway Schools Lose Out In All-Ireland Junior Camogie Finals

Galway ended up with no silverware in the All-Ireland Junior Camogie Finals.

Presentation College, Athenry went down 4-9 to 2-12 to Loreto, Kilkenny in the A decider in Banagher.

St. Cuan’s, Castleblakeney lost out 1-7 to 1-5 to St. Colm’s, Draperstown in the C Final in Cavan.

Compiled by Daragh Ó Conchúir

An injury-time goal from hat-trick heroine Caoimhe Keher Murtagh snatched a 4-9 to 2-12 victory for Loreto College Kilkenny over Presentation Athenry.

Keher Murtagh finished with 3-1 to her credit, the match winner actually putting Loreto ahead for the very first time in the game, having fallen behind to a goal after just 25 seconds from Olwen Rabbitte.

It was sweet for the Noresiders, and especially the survivors from 12 months ago, when they were denied by a goal in stoppage time from St Brigid’s Loughrea’s Kate Gilchrist.

Their 10th triumph at this level – all recorded in the past 13 years – also marked a famous double, following the Senior A triumph a fortnight ago in which Ali Kennedy, Kate McCluskey, Asha McHardy and Senior player of the match Emma Manogue were also involved.

Athenry were the unlucky opposition on that occasion too but this will be particularly hard to take, not least for joint captain Sabrina Rabbitte, who contributed 1-8 of her side’s tally.

Loreto did well to be level 20 minutes into proceedings, playing into the teeth of a strong wind. They recovered from the concession of a first-minute goal with two in six minutes from Keher Murtagh. But a goal and two points from Sandra Rabbitte helped Pres lead at the interval by 2-7 to 2-3.

The margin was the same 10 minutes in the second half, the teams sharing four points, but the Galwegians could thank goalie Laura Sweeney for making three superb saves. She was beaten eventually though and then Loreto clawed themselves level.

A replay looked on the cards but Keher Murtagh had one last chance and the goal queen made no mistake.

In the Junior C Final at Kingspan Breffni Park, it was Derry outfit St Cuan’s of Draperstown who came back in the second half to take the scalp of Galway school, St Cuan’s Ballinasloe by 1-7 to 1-5.

They trailed at half-time by 1-3 to 0-3, thanks to a 12th minute goal from Aoife Gormally, but team captain Aoife Doyle led the resistance after the restart. Inspiring with a fantastic player-of-the-match display, the St Colm’s club player came up with the crucial major to edge her team to glory.