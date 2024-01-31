Galway Schools involved in Seven out of Eight Connacht PPS Senior Finals in Hurling and Football

Galway schools will be involved in seven of the Connacht PPS Senior Finals in both hurling and football over the next two weeks.

All four of the Connacht PPS Senior Hurling Championship finals involve Galway Schools.

On Sunday, Pres Athenry and St Raphaels Loughrea meet in the A Final in Duggan Park at 12 Noon. The B Final between Holy Rosary College and Portumna Community School is to be confirmed regarding a date and venue, In C, St Joseph’s College The Bish await the winners of St Mary’s Ballygar and St Killian’s new Inn who meet on Friday in their Semi-Final in Fohenagh at 2.30 and in D, Colaiste Einde are in the final and will face the winners of Roscommon Community College and Colaiste Croi Mhuire Ri An Spideál who face each other tomorrow at the Connacht GAA Centre at 12.30.

In football, Galway Schools are involved in three of the four finals that are scheduled for the 10th of February.

Colaiste Bhaile Chlair will face St Gerald’s Castlebar in the A Final, The B Final will be between Dunmore Community School and Carrick on Shannon Community School.

No venues have been confirmed for these games as of yet while the D Final features St Cuan’s Castleblakney and Roscommon Community College is down for Duggan Park throwing in at 5.30pm.