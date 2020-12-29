Galway Rowing Club Christmas Tree Fundraiser

print

This week Galway RC will start their annual Christmas Tree Collection fundraiser.

This proved a great success for members and non-members alike last year, so we’re aiming for two collection weekends this year again.

Collections begin this coming Saturday (2nd January) and continue on Saturday (9th January).

Collectors will all adhere to Covid guidelines.

To book your slot please ring or text 087 0991767.

Sports clubs, as well as businesses, have struggled to keep afloat during the past year.

Galway RC have managed to keep all their junior athletes active and engaged during the pandemic, and are continuing to do so while adhering to the guidelines given by Rowing Ireland and the Government.

Thanks for your support.