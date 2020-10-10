Galway Rowers To Contest European Championship Final On Sunday

Furbo’s Aifric Keogh and Moycullen’s Fiona Murtagh will contest the Women’s Four Final tomorrow at the European Rowing Championships in Poznan, Poland.

The W4- crew of Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Aileen Crowley and Fiona Murtagh raced in the Women’s Four Repechage.

The crew comfortably finished first with a time of 6:26.96.

They will race in the A Final tomorrow (Sunday) at 11.46am.

==

Sunday Races (IST)

Lightweight Women’s Single Sculls (LW1x) Lydia Heaphy – B Final – 08:05

Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls (LW2x) Margaret Cremen and Aoife Casey – B Final – 08:15

Lightweight Men’s Single Sculls (LW1x) Fintan McCarthy – A Final – 09:31

Women’s Pair (W2-) Tara Hanlon and Emily Hegarty – A Final – 10:46

Men’s Double Sculls (M2x) Daire Lynch and Ronan Byrne – A Final – 11:31

Women’s Four (W4-) Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Aileen Crowley and Fiona Murtagh – A Final – 11:46

Women’s Single Sculls (W1x) Sanita Puspure – A Final – 13:31