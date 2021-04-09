Galway Rowers Qualify For European Championship Final

print

Moycullen’s Fiona Murtagh and Furbo’s Aifric Keogh have qualified for the Women’s Fours Final at the European Rowing Championships in Italy.

The Galway Duo, along with team mates Eimear Lambe and Emily Hegarty after winning their heat this morning with the fastest time of all the heats.

Their time of 6.36.98 was eight seconds faster than the Russian boat who was second but more significantly, was two seconds faster than the Netherlands who won heat one.

They go straight through to the A Final on Sunday scheduled for 12.21 in the afternoon.