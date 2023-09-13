Galway Rower Katie O’Brien Qualifies for Paralympics and Lives Life With No Limits

Freshly back from coming Fifth in the World Rowing Championships in Serbia and qualifying for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, Katie O’Brien is getting behind Enable Ireland’s Enable Ireland’s annual ‘Life With No Limits’ campaign. Katie was born with spina bifida and attended Enable Ireland’s Children’s Disability Services in Galway until she turned 18. Katie qualified as a vet from UCD in 2020 and now trains full-time with her sights set on representing Ireland at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris.

Enable Ireland’s Life With No Limits campaign takes place during the month of September. The campaign provides a platform for children and adults with disabilities using Enable Ireland services to share their life experiences while raising much-needed funds to support the charity’s work. Every year the charity needs over €2 million in additional funding to meet the costs of delivering their services. Without this additional income from their shops and fundraising, they would not be able to meet the needs of the children and their families relying on their services. The public can support Enable Ireland’s vital therapy and support services for over 13,000 children and adults with disabilities by donating in their charity shops or online at www.enableireland.ie or dropping a bag of quality pre-loved items into any TK Maxx store or Enable Ireland clothing bank.

As well as competing at the top of her sporting field, Katie is an Ambassador for Enable Ireland. “Enable Ireland has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember. I made lots of friends there and because I was with other children who had a disability, I got to feel the same as everyone else. That was an amazing feeling to have as a child. I’m delighted to support the Life With No Limits campaign and to encourage others to support Enable Ireland’s services.”

“My Life With No Limits message is to be proud of who you are, differences and all. Stay focused on what you can do and not what you can’t. For me, getting involved in sports has been amazing. It keeps my head space in check and has given me a lot of confidence. I’m living my Life with No Limits through sport!”

You can read all about Katie’s story here https://enableireland.ie/resources/personal-stories/enable-ireland-ambassador-katie-obrien

Dónal Kitt, Enable Ireland National Fundraising Manager comments on the campaign, “Life With No Limits is a really positive and empowering campaign. It’s vitally important for raising awareness of living with a disability, supporting inclusion and raising funds for Enable Ireland’s services. You can show your support by making a donation in one of our charity shops or online at www.enableireland.ie. Now more than ever we need the help of the public to raise funds to support our services for children and adults with disabilities.”

Enable Ireland’s services for children with disabilities and their families cover all aspects of a child’s physical, educational, and social development from early infancy through adolescence. For adults, they offer a range of services which include daycare, training, personal development, supported and independent living, and social and leisure activities.

