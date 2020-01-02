Galway rider impresses at Liverpool Horse Show Puissance

In Showjumping, Michael Whyte from Glenamaddy Equestrian Centre jumped into the 5th and final round of the biggest puissance of the year on Monday night at the 4 star Liverpool Theraplate International Horse Show on his horse Amaretto. This is the second year in a row the pair have jumped to the final round at the Puissance and at 2m 21cm the final round set a new record for the class with four British riders eventually sharing the top prize. There was even better news for Irish showjumping on New Year’s Eve when Billy Twomey from Cork claimed the UK Grand Prix at the same Liverpool International Horse Show for the third time in the five-year history of the show.



