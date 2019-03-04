Galway results from the weekend

Division 1 Football League
Tuam Stars 0-9 Mountbellew/Moylough 0-8
Caherlistrane 3-11 Salthill-Knocknacarra 3-6
Killannin 0-12 An Spideal 0-6
Division 2 Football League
Cortoon Shamrocks 1-9 An Cheathrú Rua 0-6
Kilconly 2-8 Barna 2-6
Oranmore-Maree 2-12 Moycullen 1-10
Oilein Arann 0-13 St. James 0-9
Division 3 Football League
Corofin 1-10 Dunmore MacHales 0-12
Clonbur 1-7 Headford 0-10
Monivea-Abbey 3-16 Killererin 2-5
Division 4 Football League
Glenamaddy 3-19 Fr Griffins/Éire Óg 1-4
Williamstown 3-17 Renvyle 1-5
St Brendan’s 1-10 Caltra 1-5
Intermediate Hurling League Semi-Finals
Meelick-Eyrecourt W/O Oranmore-Maree
Sylane 1-8 Carnmore 0-9
John Dunne Cup
Annaghdown 0-9 Kilkerrin-Clonberne 0-4
Challoner Trophies U21 A Hurling Championship Final 2018
Clarinbridge 0-18 Ardrahan 0-7
Challoner Trophies U21A1 Hurling Championship
Meelick-Eyrecourt 1-14 Oranmore-Maree 0-8 Kilconieron 3-15 Michael
Challoner Trophies U21B Hurling Championship
Cappataggle 4-14 Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 3-11