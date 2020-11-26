Galway Referees To Take Charge Of LGFA All-Ireland Intermediate Semi-Finals

print

Glinsk’s Shane Curley and St Furseys John Devlin have been appointed for the LGFA All-Ireland Intermediate Semi-Finals this weekend. Shane will take charge of the Semi-Final between Clare and Meath in O’Moore Park Portlaoise on Saturday at 1.30 while John will be the man in the middle for the Semi-Final between Roscommon and Westmeath in Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday at 1pm.

Both men have a lot of experience in this year’s championship. Devlin has taken charge of Cork and Kerry in the group stages of the Senior Championship and Clare and Sligo in the Intermediate Championship while Curley has been the referee for Meath and Clare and Offaly and Roscommon in the Intermediate Championship and Mayo and Tyrone in the Senior Championship. Both referees also featured in the league before the competition was cancelled due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

It will be a big day also for St Brendan’s clubperson Rebecca McPhilbin who will be on the line for the All-Ireland Semi-Final between Roscommon and Westmeath. Rebecca, who has become a experienced referee in the past couple of years, was a member of the Galway Senior Panel for some time and played in the 2005 All-Ireland Senior Football Final between Galway and Cork, a game won by Cork by 1-11 to 0-8. The same year, she won a FAI Junior Cup Winners Medal with Glen Celtic from Glenamaddy. The other officials for the game in Pearse Park are Brigid Smith from Cavan (line) and Kevin Phelan from Laois (standby referee).

Shane Curley’s linespersons are Mags Doherty from Wexford and Cathy Forde from Wicklow and the standby referee is Eamon Moran from Kerry.

The Umpires for the games come from the referees’ home clubs. Ger Lee, Brian Tuffy, Deirdre Coleman and Kim Devlin will be the umpires for John Devlin from the St Furseys Club while Brian Curley, Laurence Cunningham, Pat O’Neill and Linda Kilheeney are the umpires for Shane Curley from the Glinsk Club.