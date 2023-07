This Saturday, Referees from Galway League will hang up their whistles for one day to take on each other in a charity match raising money for Croi, the Heart and Stroke Charity.

It plans to be some encounter with the teams managed by legends Paddy Grant and Don Deacy.

Both guest managers came into the studio along with Mike Cubbard who represented Croi and the man trying to keep them apart was John Mulligan.

Mike Cubbard, Paddy Grant and Don Deacy with John in studio

Paddy Grant’s Squad