Galway rally driver Aoife Raftery part of a history-making Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy team in Sweden this weekend.

Craughwell driver Aoife Raftery will be taking part in a round of the FIA European Rally Championship this weekend.

The Craughwell native is competing in her third FIA Junior European Rally Championship event and arrives in Sweden on the back of her best domestic result to date following finishing 15th overall and first in her class in the Moonraker Forestry Rally in County Cork at the wheel of the Ford Fiesta.

Aoife will be joined by Arthur Kierans on the notes for the two-day event that is based in Karlstad in the Värmland region of Sweden.

Raftery and Arthurs will compete in a PCRS Rallysport-prepared Peugeot 208.

“Really looking forward to taking part in the Royal Rally of Scandinavia, as the third round of the Junior European Championship, the stages look great, the competition is high. I am looking forward to keep building on our own performance, it is an amazing opportunity we can’t wait to hit the stages,” she said.

“Arthur Kierans is co-driving for me this weekend, so it is great to have him and his knowledge and experience on board as well.”