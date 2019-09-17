Galway Races – Tuesday Preview

It’s a 7 race all-flat card this afternoon in Ballybrit for Day 2 of the Galway Races September meeting, with the Aidan O’Brien trained ‘Simply Beautiful’ (pictured) set to go off t h e favourite in the feature race at 6.15pm, the listed Ardilaun Hotel Oyster Stakes. Dave Keena looks ahead to the action:

Tuesday’s Race Card in Galway:

4.15 1m½f Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden 4.45 1m½f Donnellys Of Barna Rated Race 5.15 1m½f James P. Cunningham Electrical Handicap 5.45 7f Irish Stallion Farms EBF Median Auction Fillies Maiden 6.15 1m4f Ardilaun Hotel Oyster Stakes (Listed Race) 6.45 1m4f Galway Apprentice Handicap 7.15 1m4f Sean Cleary Memorial Fillies Maiden

George McDonagh’s Tuesday Tips

Persia 4.15 ‬

‪Bashiyr 4.45

Njord (e-w)‬ 5.15‬

Liars Corner 6.45‬