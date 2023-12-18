Galway Bay FM

18 December 2023

Galway Races to host major event during Race Week for Graham Lee

It has been announced that the famed Race Ball is to return on the Saturday night of Race Week 2024, the 3rd of August.

The Race Ball also has a very special fundraising element to the night as funds raised will go to support Galway born jockey Graham Lee who suffered serious injuries on the 10th November this year when unseated from mount Ben Macdui at Newcastle Racecourse.

Graham won the 2004 Grand National on Amberleigh House and in 2014 he switched to riding on the flat and won the Ascot Gold Cup on Trip To Paris in 2015.

The announcement was made on Over The Line on Monday night and George McDonagh was joined by Galway Races CEO Michael Maloney and by nine time champion jockey Anthony “AP” McCoy who is the president of the injured jockey’s fund.

