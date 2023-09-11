11 September 2023
~1 minutes read
Galway Races September Meeting Preview
The first of two days of racing for the September meeting in Ballybrit gets underway this afternoon at 3.20 pm. Looking ahead to the action is George McDonagh…
11 September 2023
~1 minutes read
The first of two days of racing for the September meeting in Ballybrit gets underway this afternoon at 3.20 pm. Looking ahead to the action is George McDonagh…
It was a busy weekend in the County Senior and Intermediate Football Championships with sixteen games down for decision. The intermediate games determined...
After the weekend’s games in the Galway Senior Football Championship, there are 8 games remaining to decide the quarter-final line-up and which six ...
Bon Secours Hospital Senior Football Championship – Group 1Milltown 1-11 Annaghdown 0-12St. James 1-9 An Spidéal 0-7Moycullen 2-16 Naomh Anna, Leit...
Ireland finished up at the 2023 World Rowing Championships with four medals and seven crews booked in for the Olympic Games in Paris 2024. This is the hig...