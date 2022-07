The Tote Galway Plate, a race that has been in existence since 1869, is the feature of day three of the Galway Racing Summer Festival. The first goes to post at 5.10 with the feature, worth €159,300 off at 6.40.

George McDonagh looks at today’s card.

Wednesday’s Galway Races Selections

5.10 Dawn Rising

5.40 Snake Oil,Flying Scotsman (both ew)

6.10 Purple Mountain, Romella (ew)

6.40. The Shunter (nap)

7.15 Hallowed Star

7.50 Ezine

8.20 Unanswered