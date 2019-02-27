Galway Racecourse To Host HRI Go Racing Education Day

HRI has announced six Go Racing Education Days throughout the country over the coming months, including Galway Racecourse on May 9, and local primary schools are being encouraged to sign up.



The education days are targeted at fifth and sixth class primary school pupils who will be taken behind the scenes at Ballybrit, meet with the racecourse team plus some local racing personalities. Other activities such as an interactive session with RACE (Racing Academy & Centre of Education) will also take place.



Some well-known racing personalities who have previously given of their time to the kids include jockeys Rachael Blackmore, David Mullins, Danny Mullins, Ronan Whelan, Conor Maxwell, and trainers John ‘Shark’ Hanlon, Dick Brabazon, Vincent Halley, Dermot McLoughlin and Eugene O’Sullivan.



The education days are free to attend but pre-booking by the schools is required as places are limited. For more information, please contact [email protected] or phone Sarah Judge on 045 455664.

Horse Racing Ireland Schools Day. Pupils from Merlin Woods with jockey Derek O’Connor in the weighroom . Photo HEALY RACING.

Horse Racing Ireland Schools Day. Racetrack Manager Michael Moloney with pupils from Scoil San Phroinsias, Tirellan. Photo HEALY RACING.