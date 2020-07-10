Galway Racecourse Launches ‘Phone a Friend’ Initiative

With just over two weeks until the return of the Galway Races Summer Festival on Monday 27th July, the team in Ballybrit look forward to a somewhat different Galway Races experience with their supporters as they tune-in via RTE television, Racing TV, Galway Bay FM and via the racecourses social media channels from the comfort of your own home this year.

The key to the success of the Galway Races has been their customers. The many friendships formed, renewed and built over the racecourses 150-year history is a credit to all their loyal customers that come from near and far, year on year to enjoy the special atmosphere at Ballybrit.

With that in mind, and as their customers can’t physically be in Ballybrit this Summer as they race behind closed doors, the team want to bring a taste of the Galway Races to all those who are tuned in at home and would benefit from a friendly phone call from a familiar racing face. What better way than with the new Galway Races ‘Phone a Friend’ initiative. Nominate a friend or family member to receive a phone call from a racing personality n the run to and during race week. A number of nominees will be selected to receive a call from Monday 20th July to Sunday 2nd August 2020.

Commenting on the new initiative Sinéad Cassidy, Sales and Marketing Manager at Galway Racecourse said, “when we contacted various jockeys’, trainers and stable staff to get involved in this project, every single one of them jumped on- board and have been really supportive. We have a fantastic group of supporters who have been coming to the Galway Races for ten, twenty, thirty years plus. This is our way of connecting with them and giving them a little treat to say thank you for all the years of support”.

To nominate your friend or family member to receive a phone call simply email: [email protected] and give the following details, your full name, contact phone number, nominees full name and why your nominee should receive a call? For more information on the Galway Races Summer Festival, check out www.galwayraces.com