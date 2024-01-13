Galway Professional Thomas O’Toole looking to have next fight in Galway

Unbeaten Galway Professional Thomas O’Toole is looking to have his next fight in Galway on St Patrick’s Weekend.

The Connemara boxer is 8-0 as a professional and has been in camp for the last number of weeks preparing for what could be a massive night in his career.

He spoke to John Mulligan on Saturday Sport.

O’Toole’s record as a professional

25-9-21 Francisco Ariri Neto Moseley’s On the Charles, Dedham W-KO 1/4 (Pro debut for O’Toole.)

19-11-21 Mark Malone SNHU Arena, Manchester W-KO 1/4

12-2-22 Larry Pryor Moseley’s On the Charles, Dedham W-UD 6/6

14-5-22 Tahlik Taylor* Moseley’s On the Charles, Dedham W-TKO 2/6

12-11-22 Joe Jones* Freeport (I.B.E.W.) Hall, Dorchester W-UD 6/6

17-3-23 Leonardo Ladeira Freeport (I.B.E.W.) Hall, Dorchester W-TKO 2/6

24-6-23 Miguel Angel Cobas Freeport (I.B.E.W.) Hall, Dorchester W-KO 1/6

11-8-23 Scott Lampert* Memorial Stadium, Quincy W-RTD 1/6

Fights: 8 Wins: 8