15 November 2023

Galway players keeping fingers crossed for All-Stars selection

The GAA GPA All-Star Hurling team will be announced tomorrow morning (Thursday), with All-Ireland champions Limerick again expected to dominate the selection. Beaten semi-finalists Galway have six nominees in defenders Jack Grealish and Daithi Burke and attackers Cathal Mannion, Conor Whelan, Brian Concannon, and Evan Niland. The football All-Star team is announced live at the awards ceremony in Dublin on Friday night, with Galway having two nominees, Sean Kelly, and Damien Comer.

