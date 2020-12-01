Galway Players Among Golf Ireland Funded Players Announced

print

Golf Ireland has announced 15 High Performance and 11 Developing players who will receive funding under this programme for the 2021 season.

Included among the High Performance players are Devin Morley from Oughterard, Luke O’Neill from Connemara and Shannon Burk from Ballinrobe.

The list of Developing players includes Andrew Hickey and Katie Coleman, both fom Galway Bay Golf Resort.

Forming part of the Golf Ireland player pathway, the Funded Programme aims to assist players in gaining International experience, helping them to develop their skills towards improved tournament performance.

Providing financial assistance that supports players’ participation in international amateur events is a key objective of the programme.

It provides the opportunity to support players as they strive to balance competing internationally with commitments outside of the sport, such as careers and education.

Players are empowered to become self-sufficient in the design and execution of their personal performance plans. Following an application process, the successful players are as follows:

High Performance Rob Brazill Naas Shannon Burke Ballinrobe Sara Byrne Douglas Colm Campbell Warrenpoint Keith Egan Carton House Tiarnan McLarnon Massereene Dylan Keating Seapoint Max Kennedy Royal Dublin Devin Morley Oughterard Luke O’Neill Connemara Rachel Thompson Cork Jan Browne Kilkenny Valerie Clancy Killarney Eanna Griffin Waterford Chloe Ryan Sunningdale Development Clodagh Coughlan Douglas Darragh Flynn Carton House Robert Galligan Elm Park Andrew Hickey Galway Bay Lauren Murray Woodbrook Ellen O’Gorman Milltown Katie Poots Knock Leah Temple Lang Elm Park Aideen Walsh Lahinch Katie Coleman Galway Bay Lauren Kelly Ballykisteen

Golf Ireland’s High Performance Programme is supported by Sport Ireland and Sport NI.