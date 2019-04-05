Galway player included in Irish National Academy Squad

History will be made next week when the FAI Emerging Talent Programme’s 2005 National Academy face international opposition for the first time. Under the guidance of ETP National Co-Ordinator Niall Harrison, the side will play two matches against the Netherlands National Academy, in Dublin. Included in the Squad is Salthill Devon player Darren Darcy from Moycullen.
The National Academy began in December 2016, focusing specifically on goalkeepers. The National Academy has now expanded and focuses on Under-14 and Under-13 home-based players from around the country.
The group that will play the Netherlands has been together since December 2017 on a monthly basis, with the games against the Dutch, following on from success at the Actavo Cup in Sepetember.
Speaking ahead of the games, Harrison said he was looking forward into how the team will play against high-quality international opposition.
“It’s a massive boost to the programme. When we started the Academy with the 2003 age group we had no matches. Now the 2005 group will
FAI 2005 National Academy Fixtures
April 9: v KNVB 2005 National Academy, AUL Complex, KO: 14:30
April 11: v KNVB 2005 National Academy, AUL Complex, KO: 12:00
FAI 2005 National Academy Squad
Shay O’Leary – Wexford Albion
Conor Walsh- Westport Utd
Fintan Doherty- Finn Harps
Alex Malone – Shamrock Rovers
Ryan Boyle – Ballyhaise Celtic
James Byrne – Belvedere FC-
Luke O’Brien – Bray Wanderers
Daniel Kelly – Westport Utd
Sam Curtis – Shamrock Rovers
Roy Vitkevicius – Fermoy
Cain Byrne Dunne – Cherry Orchard
Joe O’Brien Whitmarsh – Cork City
Cian Barrett – Shamrock Rovers
Eanna Fitzgerald – Cork City
Kevin Zefi – Shamrock Rovers
Liam Murray – College Corinthians
Adam Murphy – Belvedere FC
Mark Tansey – Bray Wanderers
James McManus – St Kevin’s Boys
Mark O’Mahony – Cork City
Thomas Morgan – Shamrock Rovers
Jack Murray – Cherry Orchard
Darren Darcy – Salthill Devon
Giddeon Tetteh – Shamrock Rovers