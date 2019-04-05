Galway player included in Irish National Academy Squad

History will be made next week when the FAI Emerging Talent Programme’s 2005 National Academy face international opposition for the first time. Under the guidance of ETP National Co-Ordinator Niall Harrison, the side will play two matches against the Netherlands National Academy, in Dublin. Included in the Squad is Salthill Devon player Darren Darcy from Moycullen.

The National Academy began in December 2016, focusing specifically on goalkeepers. The National Academy has now expanded and focuses on Under-14 and Under-13 home-based players from around the country.

The group that will play the Netherlands has been together since December 2017 on a monthly basis, with the games against the Dutch, following on from success at the Actavo Cup in Sepetember.

Speaking ahead of the games, Harrison said he was looking forward into how the team will play against high-quality international opposition.

“It’s a massive boost to the programme. When we started the Academy with the 2003 age group we had no matches. Now the 2005 group will get six games this year. It’s brilliant to have meaningful, challenging games against high-profile opposition.”

FAI 2005 National Academy Fixtures

April 9: v KNVB 2005 National Academy, AUL Complex, KO: 14:30

April 11: v KNVB 2005 National Academy, AUL Complex, KO: 12:00

FAI 2005 National Academy Squad

Shay O’Leary – Wexford Albion

Conor Walsh- Westport Utd

Fintan Doherty- Finn Harps

Alex Malone – Shamrock Rovers

Ryan Boyle – Ballyhaise Celtic

James Byrne – Belvedere FC-

Luke O’Brien – Bray Wanderers

Daniel Kelly – Westport Utd

Sam Curtis – Shamrock Rovers

Roy Vitkevicius – Fermoy

Cain Byrne Dunne – Cherry Orchard

Joe O’Brien Whitmarsh – Cork City

Cian Barrett – Shamrock Rovers

Eanna Fitzgerald – Cork City

Kevin Zefi – Shamrock Rovers

Liam Murray – College Corinthians

Adam Murphy – Belvedere FC

Mark Tansey – Bray Wanderers

James McManus – St Kevin’s Boys

Mark O’Mahony – Cork City

Thomas Morgan – Shamrock Rovers

Jack Murray – Cherry Orchard

Darren Darcy – Salthill Devon

Giddeon Tetteh – Shamrock Rovers