1 September 2024

Galway Particiaption in Community Games National Finals in Art, Handwriting, Projects, Solo and Group Talent and Model Making

As the song goes, ‘It ain’t over yet’.

On the weekend of the 8th and 9th of September, the final Cairn Community Games National Finals will take place, in Art, Model Making, Handwriting, Projects, Solo and Group Talent at the Visual Centre in Carlow.

Galway will have 53 Competitors in Art, Handwriting, Model Making, Projects,  Solo and  Group Talent.

We wish them all a fun weekend and Best Wishes, and hope they have a weekend full of memories

Talent Solo and Group
Moylough-Mountbellew Abigail Kelly
Moylough-Mountbellew Mark Kelly
Moylough-Mountbellew  Rachel Kelly
Woodford-Tynagh Ella Conway
Woodford-Tynagh Gorman Kieran
Woodford-Tynagh Daithi Tyrrell
Woodford/Tynagh Aoibhinn Fahy

Projects
Ardrahan Caoifa Keane
Ardrahan Honor Mannion
Ardrahan Amy O’Neill
Ardrahan Kale Whirskey
Ardrahan Brendan Gardiner
Ardrahan Rian McMahon
Ardrahan Cassie Whiriskey
Ardrahan Hugo Whirskey
Ardrahan Ella Diviney
Ardrahan Sarah Job
Ardrahan Eva Niland
Ardrahan Conor Keane
Ardrahan Iarla Keane
Ardrahan Kai Leahy
Ardrahan Frank Whelan

Model Making
Skehanagh-Menlough Zoe Joel
Craughwell Darragh Tormey
Dunmore-Garrafrauns-Kiltevna Oisin Kilgarriff
Skehanagh-Menlough Meabh Lally
Headford Clodagh Walsh
Portumna Darragh Tierney
Ardrahan James Mannion

Handwriting
Woodford-Tynagh Amy Pierce
Tuam Ilniyaa Kirabasankar
Athenry Tobal Joby Kolencherry
Tuam Martin Quinn
Woodford-Tynagh Ava Mullins
Ballinasloe Ivy Bakowska
Athenry Luke Walsh-Martin
Ardrahan Sam Smith

Art
Caherlistrane-Kilcoonagh Faolan O’Hare
Gort  Ronan Kearns
Athenry Brian Cosgrave
Kilbeacanty Eanna Cummins
Cortoon-Lavally Ross Flaherty
Athenry Freddie Hardiman
Cortoon-Lavally Dylan Flaherty
Killimor Donnacha Walsh
Moylough-Mountbellew Leah Cunningham
Eyrecourt Ava Shields
Athenry Laura Fraser
Corofin-Belclare-Sylane Annie Finnegan
Caherlistrane-Kilcoonagh Isabelle Geraghty
Ballinderreen Leeanne Hynes
Tuam Danni Gilmore
Caherlistrane-Kilcoonagh Abigail Sullivan
Woodford-Tynagh Adalynn Kilcar
Dunmore-Garrafrauns-Kiltevna June Slattery

