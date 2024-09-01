Galway Particiaption in Community Games National Finals in Art, Handwriting, Projects, Solo and Group Talent and Model Making

As the song goes, ‘It ain’t over yet’.

On the weekend of the 8th and 9th of September, the final Cairn Community Games National Finals will take place, in Art, Model Making, Handwriting, Projects, Solo and Group Talent at the Visual Centre in Carlow.

Galway will have 53 Competitors in Art, Handwriting, Model Making, Projects, Solo and Group Talent.

We wish them all a fun weekend and Best Wishes, and hope they have a weekend full of memories

Talent Solo and Group

Moylough-Mountbellew Abigail Kelly

Moylough-Mountbellew Mark Kelly

Moylough-Mountbellew Rachel Kelly

Woodford-Tynagh Ella Conway

Woodford-Tynagh Gorman Kieran

Woodford-Tynagh Daithi Tyrrell

Woodford/Tynagh Aoibhinn Fahy

Projects

Ardrahan Caoifa Keane

Ardrahan Honor Mannion

Ardrahan Amy O’Neill

Ardrahan Kale Whirskey

Ardrahan Brendan Gardiner

Ardrahan Rian McMahon

Ardrahan Cassie Whiriskey

Ardrahan Hugo Whirskey

Ardrahan Ella Diviney

Ardrahan Sarah Job

Ardrahan Eva Niland

Ardrahan Conor Keane

Ardrahan Iarla Keane

Ardrahan Kai Leahy

Ardrahan Frank Whelan

Model Making

Skehanagh-Menlough Zoe Joel

Craughwell Darragh Tormey

Dunmore-Garrafrauns-Kiltevna Oisin Kilgarriff

Skehanagh-Menlough Meabh Lally

Headford Clodagh Walsh

Portumna Darragh Tierney

Ardrahan James Mannion

Handwriting

Woodford-Tynagh Amy Pierce

Tuam Ilniyaa Kirabasankar

Athenry Tobal Joby Kolencherry

Tuam Martin Quinn

Woodford-Tynagh Ava Mullins

Ballinasloe Ivy Bakowska

Athenry Luke Walsh-Martin

Ardrahan Sam Smith

Art

Caherlistrane-Kilcoonagh Faolan O’Hare

Gort Ronan Kearns

Athenry Brian Cosgrave

Kilbeacanty Eanna Cummins

Cortoon-Lavally Ross Flaherty

Athenry Freddie Hardiman

Cortoon-Lavally Dylan Flaherty

Killimor Donnacha Walsh

Moylough-Mountbellew Leah Cunningham

Eyrecourt Ava Shields

Athenry Laura Fraser

Corofin-Belclare-Sylane Annie Finnegan

Caherlistrane-Kilcoonagh Isabelle Geraghty

Ballinderreen Leeanne Hynes

Tuam Danni Gilmore

Caherlistrane-Kilcoonagh Abigail Sullivan

Woodford-Tynagh Adalynn Kilcar

Dunmore-Garrafrauns-Kiltevna June Slattery