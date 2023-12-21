Galway Bay FM

21 December 2023

Galway panel revealed for 2024 Connacht Hurling League

The new Galway Junior Hurling team manager Declan Molloy has announced a panel of 31 players for the upcoming Connacht Hurling League. Galway are the defending champions in the competition, having beaten New York (semi-final) and Roscommon (final) last January to win the 2023 edition. The players all come from six clubs – Tuam, Ballinasloe, Salthill Knocknacarra, Bearna Na Forbacha, Skehana Mountbellew Moylough, and Micheal Breathnach. Galway’s first game will be a semi-final against either New York or Leitrim on January 4th in the Connacht Air Dome. Speaking ahead of the tournament, Declan Molloy has been speaking to Sean Walsh of Galway Bay FM…

