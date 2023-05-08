Galway owners & trainers take honours at National Greyhound Racing Awards

There were accolades for two Galway Dogs and their owners at the National Greyhound Racing awards held at Curraheen Park on Friday evening.

Raha Mofo, owned by Marissa Molloy in Oughterard was named bitch of the year and Crafty Kokoro, owned by Noelle and Brian Divilly in Claregalway was named stayer of the year.

Born Warrior and Tipperary Trainer Jennifer O’Donnell were the big winners at the National Greyhound Awards at Curraheen Park on Friday evening as the former was named Dog of the Year and Supreme Greyhound of the Year.

For O’Donnell it really was a special night. Aside from Born Warrior, her wonderful brood Mountaylor Queen was also named Brood Bitch of the Year.

The first canine award handed out went to the aforementioned Mountaylor Queen for Brood Bitch of the year, while it was no surprise to anyone to see Droopys Sydney named Stud Dog of the Year moments later.

Keeley McGee was on hand to accept the trophy after Gizmo Cash was named Sprinter of the Year, while Kevin O’Brien was also delighted as Clona Duke handed him more silverware.

Just days after capturing the Select Stakes, Clona Duke was named as the Future Star award winner.

Sheila Spillane of Killeahg, Co. Cork was on hand to accept her Hall of Fame award, while Jimmy Maguire of Portlaw, Co. Waterford was a delighted figure when receiving his Special Merit award.

The welfare awards went across the seas to Lisa Dail and Janet Diehl. Both are based in Florida.

Bitch of the Year Raha Mofo