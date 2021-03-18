Galway Owned Flooring Porter Wins The Stayers Hurdle At Cheltenham

print

There is reason for celebration for Galway Horse Racing this afternoon after today’s Paddy Powers Stayers Hurdle as Flooring Porter, owned by the Flooring Porter Syndicate made up by four men from Galway, put in an outstanding performance to win by three and a quarter lengths from Sire Du Berlais in second and 2019 champion Paisley Park in third.

Flooring Porter was bought by four men from Galway in an incredible story. The horse could not be sold and ended up for sale on Facebook. The four, Kerrill Creaven from Killimordaly, Ned Hogarty and father and son Tommy and Alan Sweeney all chipped in €10,000 to buy him in 2018 and Gavin Cromwell was given the job of training him.

Flooring Porter is sired by four-time Ascot Gold Cup and Irish St Leger winner Yeats and finished no lower than third in his six outings in a superb 2020 campaign.

There was double delight in December where he soared to success in a Grade B outing in Navan, before producing a six-length victory in the Grade 1 Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown.

But today could arguably be the biggest win of the lot and the majority of the €157,000 plus for the winner will be winging it’s way west of the Shannon.

The Official Result For The 2021 Stayers Hurdle

Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle (Grade 1) (GBB Race)

3m, Class 1, £135,048

Going: Good To Soft

3. Flooring Porter 12/1 12. Sire Du Berlais 5/1 9. Paisley Park 9/4F

15 ran

Distances: 3¼l, 1¾l, ½l Time: 5m 51.78s (slow by 3.78s)

Total SP: 120%

Winning jockey: Danny Mullins

Winning trainer: Gavin Cromwell