Galway Overcome Leitrim To Set Up Connacht Under 20 Football Final Against Roscommon

Galway are through to the Connacht under 20 football final after beating Leitrim in Elphin.

The semi-final finished 1-12 to 0-2 in the Tribesmen’s favour thanks to Matthew Cooley’s 47th minute goal.

Point from Alan Greene, Matthew Tierney (2) and Jack Glynn allowed Donal O Fatharta’s team build up an interval 0-4 to 0-1 advantage in difficult conditions.

Conor Raftery opened the Tribesmen’s second half account before Leitrim reduced arrears to three. But 1-7 unanswered afterwards ensured Galway’s success.

Cathal Sweeney, Cian Monaghan, Ryan Monahan, Paul Kelly and Eoin Mannion were among the scorers but Matthew Cooley’s major on the three-quarter mark put the result beyond doubt.

Galway will play Roscommon on Saturday, March 7th in Tuam Stadium. Throw-in 2pm.