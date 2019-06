Galway’s Under 14 ladies footballers have lost out to a very strong Cork side in the All Ireland U14 Platinum Final in Banagher.

Half time saw the Galway ladies trailing Cork on a scoreline of 4-08 to 1 -02.

The fortunes of the Galway side didn’t improve in the second half as Cork continued to dominate and stretch their lead. It finished Cork 7-15 Galway 2-04.