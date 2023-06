Galway’s Senior Camogie team will be hoping to finish the group stages of the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Championship with a win and top spot when they travel to Pairc Esler to take on Down tomorrow afternoon (Throw in – 3pm).

Cathal Murray’s charges have already beaten Cork and Clare and another win will give them a chance of going straight into the All-Ireland Semi-Finals but that will depend on the draw tomorrow evening.

Tommy Devane spoke to the Galway Manager ahead of tomorrow’s game.