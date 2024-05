Galway Out of the Senior Hurling Championship – Commentary and Reaction

In the end, it was not to be Galway’s day as they were beaten by Dublin at Pearse Stadium in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship.

Dublin’s 2-27 to 1-24 win meant that Galway finished fourth and are out of the Leinster and All-Ireland Championships for 2024.

Here is the commentary with Sean Walsh, Cyril Farrell and Niall Canavan.

Niall Canavan with the Full Time Report

Following the game, Niall and the media spoke to Galway Manager Henry Shefflin

Niall then spoke to Dublin Manager Micheal Donoghue

Dublin: Seán Brennan; John Bellew (0-1), Eoghan O’Donnell, Paddy Smyth (0-1); Chris Crummey (0-4), Conor Donohoe (0-1), Paddy Doyle; Brian Hayes (0-1), Conor Burke (0-1); Danny Sutcliffe (0-1), Donal Burke (1-10, 0-3f, 0-2 ’65)), Sean Currie (1-0); Fergal Whiteley (0-1), Darragh Power (0-3), Ronan Hayes (0-1).

Subs: Colin Currie (0-1) for Whiteley (17-19), Dara Purcell (0-1) for Whitely (47), C Currie for Purcell (57), Mark Grogan for R Hayes (68), Liam Murphy for B Hayes (73).

Galway: Darach Fahy; Jack Grealish, Daithí Burke, Fintan Burke; Adrian Tuohey (0-1), Padraic Mannion (0-1), Cianan Fahy (0-2); David Burke (0-1), Seán Linnane (0-1); Gavin Lee (0-1), Jason Flynn (0-1), Joseph Cooney (0-2); Conor Whelan (0-1), Conor Cooney (0-3), Evan Niland (0-8, 0-6f).

Subs: Cathal Mannion for Linnane (44), Johnny Glynn for Flynn (44), Tom Monaghan (0-2) for Glynn (49), Declan Mc Loughlin (1-0) for J Cooney (60), Ronan Glennon for C Fahy (67).

Referee: Colm Lyons (Cork).