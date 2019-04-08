Galway Oscar Traynor team lose out to Kilkenny in semi final

A second half goal from supersub Neil O’Mara was the difference as the Kilkenny & District League qualified for the Oscar Traynor Trophy final after a hard fought 2-1 win over the Galway League.

The Thomastown United defender was sprang from the bench in the 54th minute. Eight minutes later he was wheeling away in celebration as his header left Galway hopes shattered at Evergreen Park.

Galway took the lead on the half-hour mark when Paul Sinnott bundled the ball home from close range and the Tribesmen held that lead into the break, but within three minutes of the restart, the Cats had drawn level. Ben Hickey did the damage, latching on to Decky McQuillan’s cushioned header to beat TJ Forde from close range.

Kilkenny were on the up and proved it when O’Mara powered home what proved to be the winner after 62 minutes. The winners stoutly defended that lead to the finish and will also have home advantage in the final, where they will take on the Limerick District League on a date to be decided.