Galway Orienteers Autumn/Spring Orienteering Events 2021-2022

Galway Orienteers “The Western Eagles” orienteering events for Autumn 2021 start with an event on Sunday 10th October in Coole Park, Gort.

The start times are from 11am to 12noon and entry is online at www.orienteering.ie/fixtures/coole/ There is no entry on the day.

There are 3 courses, long 4.1k, medium 3.5k and short 2.4k. The sportident timing system will be used and SI cards will be issued on the day. Tomasz Dabrowski and Padraic Higgins are putting out the controls.

The Connacht Region Orienteering Championships are on Sunday 24th October in Woodlawn Wood near New Inn. The organising club is Galway Orienteers and details will be available on www.orienteering.ie/fixtures/

The courses planner is Derek Conerney and the controllers are Padraic Higgins and Henry Mullen.

On Sunday 14th November Ballyloughane, Galway is the venue. Start times are from 11am to 12noon. The start point is on the promenade.

There will be 2 courses, short easy and a bit longer harder with sections of the course on both sides of the sheet. Participants follow the course in order 1 to 10 etc. The organisers for this event are Frank Ryan and Martin Flynn

The final local event before Christmas is in Esker, Athenry on Sunday 28th November, with a later start time of 12noon to 1pm. Owen Boyhan and Maja Drapiewska are taking care of this event.

The Spring events resume with an event in Cregg Castle organised by Derek Conerney and Ross Houlihan on Sunday 6th February 2022. Start times are from 11am to 12noon. Parking is limited here so group leaders planning to bring groups should contact the club Secretary Frank Ryan at [email protected] before the event.

The next event is in Portumna Forest Park on Sunday 23rd February organised by Henry Mullen and Emer Durkan with start times from 11am to 12noon.

Rosscahill Wood is the venue for the orienteering event on Sunday 8th March. Martin Flynn is the planner for this event and courses here should present a different challenge from the events before Christmas. Start times are from 11am to 12noon.

Padraig Higgins is planner for the event in Monivea Woods on Sun 20th March with much later start times from 2pm to 3pm.

For Orienteers wishing to have an Easter holiday with some orienteering, the JK festival of orienteering is on in North East England North Yorkshire moors from Friday to Monday over the Easter Bank Holiday.

A scatter event closer to Galway will be held on Sunday 10th April in Kilcornan Woods, Clarenbridge. Parking will be at Colga football pitch. There will be a short scatter event of 9 controls and a longer one of 18 controls. Controls can be visited in any order. The start time for this event is 12noon. However, participants should arrive to register about a half an hour before the start time.

Kylebrack, Loughrea is the location for the event on Sunday 24th April and Padraic Higgins is in charge for this event.

Entry is open to all events and fees for all events above, with the exception of the Championships, are €8 per individual, Children €6, €20 maximum for a family and groups of 10 or more are €4 per person.

The Irish Orienteering Championships 2022 will be held in the Munster Region on the May Bank Holiday weekend. The organising club is Kerry Orienteers, so events are likely to be in Kerry.