The Galway Senior Hurlers opened their league campaign with a solid 0-23 to 0-15 win over Wexford at Walsh Park and in doing so, also won the Walsh Cup for the fourth time.

Here is the commentary of the game with Sean Walsh, Cyril Farrell and Niall Canavan.

The Full Time Report from Niall Canavan

After the game, Sean spoke to Galway captain Conor Whelan

Niall got the thoughts of Galway manager Henry Shefflin