25 May 2024

Galway open All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship with win – Commentary and Reaction

Galway’s Camogie team got off to a winning start in the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Championship with a hard fought win over Dublin in Parnell Park on Saturday afternoon.

In the end it finished Galway 0-17 Dublin 1-11 but it took a lot of character as Cathal Murray’s side had to come from behind to get the win.

Here is the commentary of Galway’s win with Tommy Devane and Imelda Hobbins.

(Note – Commentary also includes updates of Galway’s Minor Hurling Preliminary Quarter Final with Waterford)

Tommy spoke to Galway Manager Cathal Murray after the game.

Tommy also got the reaction of Player of the Match Niamh Mallon.

