Galway Bay FM

21 July 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway Olympic Swimmer going for Gold in Paris

Share story:
Galway Olympic Swimmer going for Gold in Paris

There is a very strong Galway connection to one of the Irish Olympic team representing us in the pool in Paris.

Tom Fannon may have been born in Birmingham and raised in Torquay and may also have swam for Team GB in the Commonweath Games but has his Galway connections run deep with his Grandfather who was born in Castleblakney before moving to Birmingham.

On his declaration for Ireland, Tom also joined the Lazer Swimming Club inb Galway.

Tom spoke to John Mulligan before heading out to holding camp.

Share story:

Last Minute Heartbreak for Galway U16 Camogie Team in All-Ireland Final - Report and Reaction

A point from Rachel O’Grady in the second minute of stoppage time denied Galway All-Ireland U16 Camogie Championship glory in Nowlan Park on Saturday ev...

Galway Ladies Footballers Book Place In All-Ireland Senior Final - Commentary and Reaction

Galway’s Senior Ladies Footballers are through to the TG4 All-Ireland Final following a thrilling win over Cork in O’Connor Park, Tullamore on...

Connacht Cricket plays first Interprovincial since 1891 - A Galway Bay FM Feature

For the first time since 1891, Connacht played an interprovincial cricket match with a Munster XI visiting the Lydican in Claregalway last Wednesday. This...

Saturday Six with George McDonagh

Racing in Ireland on Saturday (20th July 2024) is in the Curragh. Cross-channel, there are meetings in Market Rasen, Cartmel, Newbury, Ripon, Newmarket, D...