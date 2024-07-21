Galway Olympic Swimmer going for Gold in Paris

There is a very strong Galway connection to one of the Irish Olympic team representing us in the pool in Paris.

Tom Fannon may have been born in Birmingham and raised in Torquay and may also have swam for Team GB in the Commonweath Games but has his Galway connections run deep with his Grandfather who was born in Castleblakney before moving to Birmingham.

On his declaration for Ireland, Tom also joined the Lazer Swimming Club inb Galway.

Tom spoke to John Mulligan before heading out to holding camp.