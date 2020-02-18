Galway Officials Decided For This Weekend’s National League Action

Conor Lane and James Owens have been named as the referees for Galway’s games this weekend in the Allianz National Football and Hurling leagues.

Lane will be the man in the middle for the Galway footballers’ National league game with Tyrone in Tuam Stadium while Owens will take charge of the Galway Hurlers game with Waterford in Walsh Park. Both games on Sunday throw in at 2pm.

==

Also, two Galway officials will be on duty this weekend.

Killimor’s Liam Gordon is the man in the middle for Kilkenny’s clash with Clare in Cusack Park; and Oranmore/Maree’s Shane Hynes over the Division 3B clash of Sligo and Leitrim in Markievicz Park.

==

Sunday, 23rd February

National Football League Division 1

GALWAY vs Tyrone (2pm Stadium)

National Hurling League Division 1

Waterford vs GALWAY (2pm Walsh Park)

Kilkenny vs Clare (2pm Nowlan Park)

National Hurling League Division 3

Sligo vs Leitrim (2pm Markievicz Park)