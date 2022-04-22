Galway name team to face Westmeath in Leinster Championship

There is one change on the Galway team that takes on Westmeath in Round 2 of the Leinster Hurling Championship in Pearse Stadium on Saturday.
Injury rules out Conor Whelan and he will be replaced by David Burke who is named at number ten. Ciaran Fahy and Evan Niland continue in attack with Tom Monaghan, who scored four points against Wexford, handed the number 9 jersey. The defence is unchanged from Wexford Park.
Mullagh’s Davy Glennon will feature for Westmeath in a game which will be live on Galway Bay FM at 6.00pm.
The Galway Team is…
1.Eanna Murphy
2.Jack Grealish
3.Daithi Burke C
4.Darren Morrissey
5.Padraic Mannion
6.Gearoid McInerney
7.Fintan Burke
8.Joseph Cooney
9.Tom Monoghan
10.David Burke
11.Conor Cooney
12.Cianan Fahy
13.Evan Niland
14.Brian Concannon
15.Cathal Mannion
Subs:
Darach Fahy
Declan Cronin
Tiernan Killeen
Greg Thomas
Shane Ryan
Johnny Coen
Jack Hastings
Gavin Lee
Kevin Cooney
Eanna Burke
John Fleming