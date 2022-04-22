Galway name team to face Westmeath in Leinster Championship

There is one change on the Galway team that takes on Westmeath in Round 2 of the Leinster Hurling Championship in Pearse Stadium on Saturday.

Injury rules out Conor Whelan and he will be replaced by David Burke who is named at number ten. Ciaran Fahy and Evan Niland continue in attack with Tom Monaghan, who scored four points against Wexford, handed the number 9 jersey. The defence is unchanged from Wexford Park.

Mullagh’s Davy Glennon will feature for Westmeath in a game which will be live on Galway Bay FM at 6.00pm.

The Galway Team is…

1.Eanna Murphy

2.Jack Grealish

3.Daithi Burke C

4.Darren Morrissey

5.Padraic Mannion

6.Gearoid McInerney

7.Fintan Burke

8.Joseph Cooney

9.Tom Monoghan

10.David Burke

11.Conor Cooney

12.Cianan Fahy

13.Evan Niland

14.Brian Concannon

15.Cathal Mannion

Subs:

Darach Fahy

Declan Cronin

Tiernan Killeen

Greg Thomas

Shane Ryan

Johnny Coen

Jack Hastings

Gavin Lee

Kevin Cooney

Eanna Burke

John Fleming