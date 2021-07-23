Galway name team to face Waterford in tomorrow’s qualifier

print

The Galway Team to play Waterford in the Rd 2 Qualifier on Saturday has been announced with 3 changes from the team that lost to Dublin, with one of those changes Covid related.

Ardrahan’s Darrach Fahy will start his first Championship game for Galway in goal, while Aidan Harte returns to the defence. Sean Linnane will also start his first championship game for his county in attack after having previously appeared as a substitute.

Eanna Murphy, Fintan Burke and Adrian Tuohy are the three that lose out. Interestingly Daithi Burke is again named at centre back, with Conor Whelan at centre forward and Joe Canning at full.

The game is live on Galway Bay FM at 2.00pm on Saturday

1.Darach Fahy

2.Shane Cooney

3.Gearoid McInerney

4.Darren Morrissey

5.Padraic Mannion (Capt)

6.Daithi Burke

7.Aidan Harte

8.Sean Loftus

9.Cathal Mannion

10.Joseph Cooney

11.Conor Whelan

12.Conor Cooney

13.Sean Linnane

14.Joseph Canning

15.Brian Concannon

Subs