Galway Name Team To Face Monaghan In Lidl NFL Round Two

The Galway senior Football ladies team has been announced for their upcoming round 2 league game away to Monaghan this Sat 2 pm at Emyvale.

The team shows three changes to the team that defeated Cork in round one last weekend.

The Hannon sisters Barbara and Lucy from Dunmore come into the starting 15. Barbara Hannon comes into midfield instead of Megan Glynn who picked up an ankle injury last weekend and Lucy Hannon replaces Sarah Conneally who picked up a head injury in the same game.

Also back in the team is last year Kilkerrin Clonberne’s Lisa Murphy in goal as Galway rotates the three goalkeepers in the squad throughout the league.

Galway team v Monaghan



1 Lisa Murphy Kilkerrin Clonberne

2 Mairead Coyne Grainne Mhaols

3 Sarah Lynch Naomh Anna Leitir Mor

4 Fabienne Cooney Claregalway

5 Shauna Molloy St Furseys Headford

6 Louise Ward Kilkerrin Clonberne

7 Charlotte Cooney Claregalway

8 Olivia Divilly Kilkerrin Clonberne

9 Barbara Hannon Dunmore McHales

10 Mairead Seoighe Clonbur

11 Tracey Leonard Corofin

12 Leanne Coen Corofin

13 Riona Ni Flahartha Naomh Anna Leitir Mor

14 Roisin Leonard Corofin

15 Lucy Hannon Dunmore McHales

16 Roisin Ni Chonghaile Moycullen

17 Bronagh Murphy St Marys

18 Eimile Gavin Claregalway

19 Niamh Daly St Gabriels

20 Linda Booth St Brendans Ballygar

21 Ciara McCarthy Annaghdown

22 Maebh de Burca St Michaels

23 Sarah Conneally Dunmore McHales

24 Aine McDonagh Moycullen

25 Megan Glynn Claregalway

26 Aoife Thompson Mountbellow

27 Amy Coen Corofin

28 Dearbhla Gower Corofin