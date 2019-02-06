Galway Name Team To Face Monaghan In Lidl NFL Round Two

The Galway senior Football ladies team has been announced for their upcoming round 2 league game away to Monaghan this Sat 2 pm at Emyvale.
The team shows three changes to the team that defeated Cork in round one last weekend.
The Hannon sisters Barbara and Lucy from Dunmore come into the starting 15. Barbara Hannon comes into midfield instead of Megan Glynn who picked up an ankle injury last weekend and Lucy Hannon replaces Sarah Conneally who picked up a head injury in the same game.
Also back in the team is last year Kilkerrin Clonberne’s Lisa Murphy in goal as Galway rotates the three goalkeepers in the squad throughout the league.
Galway team v Monaghan
1 Lisa Murphy Kilkerrin Clonberne
2 Mairead Coyne Grainne Mhaols
3 Sarah Lynch Naomh Anna Leitir Mor
4 Fabienne Cooney Claregalway
5 Shauna Molloy St Furseys Headford
6 Louise Ward Kilkerrin Clonberne
7 Charlotte Cooney Claregalway
8 Olivia Divilly Kilkerrin Clonberne
9 Barbara Hannon Dunmore McHales
10 Mairead Seoighe Clonbur
11 Tracey Leonard Corofin
12 Leanne Coen Corofin
13 Riona Ni Flahartha Naomh Anna Leitir Mor
14 Roisin Leonard Corofin
15 Lucy Hannon Dunmore McHales
16 Roisin Ni Chonghaile Moycullen
17 Bronagh Murphy St Marys
18 Eimile Gavin Claregalway
19 Niamh Daly St Gabriels
20 Linda Booth St Brendans Ballygar
21 Ciara McCarthy Annaghdown
22 Maebh de Burca St Michaels
23 Sarah Conneally Dunmore McHales
24 Aine McDonagh Moycullen
25 Megan Glynn Claregalway
26 Aoife Thompson Mountbellow
27 Amy Coen Corofin
28 Dearbhla Gower Corofin