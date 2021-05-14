Galway name team to face Limerick in Allianz National League

print

There are 4 changes on the Galway Team which meets Limerick on Sunday in Pearse Stadium (3.45pm) live on Galway Bay FM.

Sean Walsh reports….

Adrian Tuohy and Captain Padraig Mannion come into defence, David Burke starts at midfield, while in attack Joseph Cooney is included at wing forward.

Aidan Harte, Shane Cooney, Johnny Coen and Conor Cooney are the four to make way, with Padraig Mannion being named at centre back.

Joe Canning is in the match day squad.

Galway team v Limerick – Allianz National Hurling League – Sunday – 3.45pm.

1.Eanna Murphy

2.Sean Loftus

3.Gearoid McInerney

4.Jack Fitzpatrick

5.Adrian Tuohy

6.Padraig Mannion (Capt)

7.Fintan Burke

8.David Burke

9.Cathal Mannion

10.Joseph Cooney

11.Evan Niland

12.Brian Concannon

13.Ja Mannion

14.Niall Burke

15.Conor Whelan

Subs:

16.Darach Fahy

17.TJ Brennan

18.Shane Cooney

19.Darren Morrissey

20.Jason Flynn

21.Diarmuid Kilcommins

22.Declan Cronin

23.Jack Hastings

24.Kevin Cooney

25.Joe Canning

26.Johnny Coen