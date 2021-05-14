Galway name team to face Limerick in Allianz National League

There are 4 changes on the Galway Team which meets Limerick on Sunday in Pearse Stadium (3.45pm) live on Galway Bay FM.
Sean Walsh reports….
Adrian Tuohy and Captain Padraig Mannion come into defence, David Burke starts at midfield, while in attack Joseph Cooney is included at wing forward.
Aidan Harte, Shane Cooney, Johnny Coen and Conor Cooney are the four to make way, with Padraig Mannion being named at centre back.
Joe Canning is in the match day squad.
Galway team v Limerick – Allianz National Hurling League – Sunday – 3.45pm.
1.Eanna Murphy
2.Sean Loftus
3.Gearoid McInerney
4.Jack Fitzpatrick
5.Adrian Tuohy
6.Padraig Mannion (Capt)
7.Fintan Burke
8.David Burke
9.Cathal Mannion
10.Joseph Cooney
11.Evan Niland
12.Brian Concannon
13.Ja Mannion
14.Niall Burke
15.Conor Whelan
Subs:
16.Darach Fahy
17.TJ Brennan
18.Shane Cooney
19.Darren Morrissey
20.Jason Flynn
21.Diarmuid Kilcommins
22.Declan Cronin
23.Jack Hastings
24.Kevin Cooney
25.Joe Canning
26.Johnny Coen